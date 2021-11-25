Expand / Collapse search
LA firefighter accused of wiping butt with vaccine mandate letter that was handed to him

The firefighter was placed on paid administrative leave

By Emmett Jones | Fox News
A Los Angeles firefighter is under investigation over his response to the city's vaccine mandate. The unidentified LAFD employee, who was served with a non-compliance letter from the fire department, pulled down his pants and wiped his buttocks with it, before leaving it on the ground. 

The incident allegedly occurred at Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades.

The Los Angeles Stentorians, who represents African American firefighters in the city, called the incident a "terminable" offense.

The one-shot Johnson &amp;amp; Johnsons Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is administered to people living on the streets by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Covid Outreach unit, in Los Angeles, on June 14, 2021. 

The one-shot Johnson &amp;amp; Johnsons Janssen Covid-19 vaccine is administered to people living on the streets by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department's Covid Outreach unit, in Los Angeles, on June 14, 2021.  (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"The LA City Stentorians are sickened and disgusted by this horrific display of unprofessionalism," they said in a statement. 

The LA Times reports that The Stentorians took additional measures by urging the city's mayor, City council and fire commission to respond promptly to the act. LAFD spokeswoman voiced that the department is taking the firefighter's response serious

"No matter how our members react, all city employees must abide by the city ordinance — either file for an exemption, get vaccinated, or face termination," a LAFD spokesperson told the LA Times.

More reactions came from the president of the fire commission, Jimmie Woods-Gray, who was "beyond appalled." 

Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas speaks during the LAFD Recruit Academy Class 2021-1 Graduation Ceremony at LAFD Valley Recruit Training Academy 81 in Panorama City, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. 

Fire Chief Ralph M. Terrazas speaks during the LAFD Recruit Academy Class 2021-1 Graduation Ceremony at LAFD Valley Recruit Training Academy 81 in Panorama City, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.  (Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

As of now the unidentified firefigher has been placed on a paid administrative leave. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundations annual Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundations annual Valor Awards at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The city's new vaccination mandate calls for employees to sign compliance notices. Those who are still waiting to get vaccinated or want exemptions, must provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 18. 

Those who refuse to comply must go unpaid and be taken off duty.

