©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Korean War vet skydives to celebrate 95th birthday: 'I can do that'

Ivan Smith said he plans to skydive again for his 100th birthday

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Korean War vet skydives to celebrate 95th birthday

Ivan Smith said he plans to skydive again for his 100th birthday. (Credit: FOX 7)

A Korean War veteran who has racked some impressive accomplishments over the years says he wants to do a something a little more down-to-earth for his 95th birthday. 

Former U.S. Marine Ivan Smith told Austin’s FOX 7 he has gone scuba diving, built a two-man Scorpion helicopter, and a two-man submarine. 

Former U.S. Marine Ivan Smith interviewed by FOX 7.  (FOX 7)

"So, what’s left? Skydiving," Smith told the outlet. 

Smith pointed to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush who went skydiving for his 90th birthday and thought: "Yeah. 95. I can do that." 

Smith said he plans to skydive again for his 100th birthday. 

