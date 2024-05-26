Korean War vet skydives to celebrate 95th birthday: 'I can do that'

A Korean War veteran who has racked some impressive accomplishments over the years says he wants to do a something a little more down-to-earth for his 95th birthday.

Former U.S. Marine Ivan Smith told Austin’s FOX 7 he has gone scuba diving, built a two-man Scorpion helicopter, and a two-man submarine.

"So, what’s left? Skydiving," Smith told the outlet.

Smith pointed to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush who went skydiving for his 90th birthday and thought: "Yeah. 95. I can do that."

Smith said he plans to skydive again for his 100th birthday.

