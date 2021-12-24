Four suspects arrested in connection with killing during ‘follow-home’ robbery, LAPD says

Four men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man outside a Hollywood restaurant during a "follow-home" robbery, a trend of stick-ups in and around Los Angeles that have increased and sometimes turned violent, authorities said Friday.

The suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday in a series of raids conducted by several law enforcement agencies. They were identified as Jayon Sanders and Joshua Saulsberry, both 21, and Abraham Castillo and Tyree Singleton, both 20, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LOS ANGELES: SUSPECT WITH PICKAXE WALKS OUT OF RITE AID WITH BASKET OF LIQUOR, COPS SAY

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against Sanders, Castillo and Singleton for murder, robbery and attempted robbery, the LAPD said. Saulsberry is charged with robbery.

The arrests stem from the Nov. 23 killing of Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, 23, outside the Bossa Nova restaurant, KCBS-TV reported. Gutierrez was coming to the aid of a woman who was allegedly being robbed when he was fatally shot.

During the raids, authorities recovered a Rolex watch, handbags, more than $30,000 in cash, gang paraphernalia, a handgun, a replica handgun and two vehicles used during the crime, the LAPD said.

Fox News has reached out to the police department for comment.

The follow-home robberies have prompted the LAPD to dedicate a task force to investigate the crimes, which occur when suspects target victims in prime locations and follow them home or to a secluded area to rob them.

Locations like the city's Jewelry District and the Melrose Avenue, which has seen a series of brazen robberies, have been places where many of the crimes originate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders, Castillo and Singleton are being held on more than $2 million bail. Saulsberry had his set at $160,000.