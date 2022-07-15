Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear updates efforts to overcome Marion water shortage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on efforts to overcome a severe water shortage in the western Kentucky town of Marion.

Leak detection and repair crews have identified and fixed waterlines — work that's estimated to be saving more than 100,000 gallons of water per day, Beshear's office said.

An engineering report will lay out the scope of work needed to complete a water connection from Marion to Sturgis Water Co., the governor said.

The Kentucky National Guard continues to distribute bottled water. More than 398,000 bottles of water provided by the state and from donations have been handed out, he said.

And the volume of raw water hauled to Marion has increased to 120,000 gallons per day, Beshear said.

Beshear declared a state of emergency in Marion after the town of nearly 3,000 people began running out of water when a levee was breached on Lake George — the town's main water supply.