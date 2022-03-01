Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky man arrested in murder of former lawmaker's daughter during pre-dawn home invasion

Shannon Gilday allegedly broke into a home, shot Jordan Morgan in her bed and wounded former state Rep. Wesley Morgan

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Kentucky deputies have arrested a 23-year-old in accused of breaking into a former lawmaker’s house, murdering his daughter in her bed and then confronting him with a rifle.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Shannon Gilday around 4:30 a.m. Monday – less than two miles from former state Rep. Wesley Morgan’s home on Willis Branch.

Shannon Gilday is accused of breaking into the home of former Kentucky state. Rep. Wesley Morgan, shooting his daughter in her sleep and attacking the retired lawmaker.

He is accused of breaking into the home at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22.

He allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan, a 32-year-old lawyer, in her bed, according to Kentucky State Police. 

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Kentucky Republican state Rep. Wesley Morgan testifies in an Ethics House committee in Frankfort, Ky. 

Then, according to investigators, he confronted her father, a single-term state House member who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Mitch McConnell in the GOP primary in 2020.

Wesley Morgan returned fire and suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in the shootout, according to authorities. The assailant fled in a white car.

Gilday in an undated photo provided by Kentucky State Police.

Jail records show Gilday faces charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief, and assault.

He was being held on a $2 million bond.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

