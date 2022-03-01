Kentucky man arrested in murder of former lawmaker's daughter during pre-dawn home invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kentucky deputies have arrested a 23-year-old in accused of breaking into a former lawmaker’s house, murdering his daughter in her bed and then confronting him with a rifle.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Shannon Gilday around 4:30 a.m. Monday – less than two miles from former state Rep. Wesley Morgan’s home on Willis Branch.

SCOTT PETERSON JUROR SAYS SHE FILLED OUT DISPUTED QUESTIONNAIRE ‘HONESTLY AND TRULY'

He is accused of breaking into the home at around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22.

He allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan, a 32-year-old lawyer, in her bed, according to Kentucky State Police.

Then, according to investigators, he confronted her father, a single-term state House member who unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Mitch McConnell in the GOP primary in 2020.

Wesley Morgan returned fire and suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in the shootout, according to authorities. The assailant fled in a white car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jail records show Gilday faces charges of murder, attempted murder, burglary, criminal mischief, and assault.

He was being held on a $2 million bond.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.