Kentucky mom faces murder charge after baby dies from meth overdose

A Kentucky woman is being charged with the murder of her infant son whose body was discovered back in October, following the results of a medical examiner's report.



The 5-month-old baby was found dead in a Trigg County home on Oct. 26 from acute methamphetamine intoxication, according to a Kentucky State Police report finalized last month.



The baby's mother, 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis, was indicted on a murder charge following the presentation of the case to a grand jury. She is currently in the Christian County Jail.



How the baby ingested the drug was not detailed in the KSP press release.



Curtis was initially charged with abuse of a corpse after a preliminary investigation revealed the baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 in a home where she was living.



Detectives say Curtis drove to a friend's house with the dead infant. Upon returning home, she wrapped the boy in a blanket and placed him in the attic.



Curtis allegedly did not make any attempts to call 911 or seek medical assistance for the infant. Friends of Curtis who were concerned about the welfare of the child contacted 911, according to the news release.