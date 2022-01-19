Florida jogger used martial arts to fight off attacker who wanted his body for 'fantasies'

A Florida teenager is charged with attempted murder after deputies say he came up with a plan to kill a jogger and keep his body in a closet "to fulfill his sexual fantasies."



Logan Smith, 18, of Cocoa allegedly attacked the jogger Monday, but his plans were thwarted when the victim overpowered him using martial arts. Smith was reportedly detained until deputies arrived at the scene, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

Investigators said Smith had a rubber mallet, an aerosol can of Axe body spray, a belt from a robe and a sheet laid out in the driveway of his residence to assist in his plot.

"The defendant walked directly across his street where he hid behind a light pole. He placed the mallet and the Axe aerosol on the ground next to him while he waited for the [victim] to come running down the street as he did regularly for exercise," the arrest affidavit states.

Smith then allegedly tossed the robe belt over the victim's head until it was around the front area of the victim's neck. The victim immediately realized what was happening, and used his martial arts training to turn the tables on his attacker.



Deputies say Smith admitted to watching the victim's routine for about six weeks and made the decision to kill him after watching a movie that showed violent, murderous acts.

Smith reportedly detailed he was going to kill the victim by strangulation, before dragging his body into his home on the bedsheet. He said the mallet was meant to strike the victim, and the aerosol would be sprayed at the victim's eyes, disabling his vision.

"He further planned to place the victim's body into his closet where the defendant stated no one would know, and the defendant could have the victim's body all to himself. The defendant stated that he also planned to play with the victim to fulfill his sexual fantasies," the arrest report said.



The victim told deputies he runs about four times a week and had never met, seen or spoken to Smith.

Smith is being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail, according to online booking records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10.