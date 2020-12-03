Kentucky mayor falls asleep on fast-food drive-thru line, crashes into pole: report

A Kentucky mayor was arrested for driving under the influence after falling asleep in a White Castle drive-thru line and crashing into a utility pole Tuesday night, authorities said.

Louisville Metro Police officers found Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton standing outside her silver Cadillac after smashing into a pole as she was trying to leave the parking lot around 11 p.m., the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

Witnesses said Chester-Burton fell asleep behind the wheel at the fast-food drive-thru line, and even had to knock on her window to wake her up, according to a police report obtained by the outlet.

Cops reported Chester-Burton reeked of alcohol and failed a sobriety test when she couldn’t walk in a straight line.

Chester-Burton, who was elected Shively’s first Black mayor in 2018, told police she had dinner and two apple martinis at 5 p.m., but then changed her story saying she had the drinks at 9 p.m., the police report states.

The mayor was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and released Wednesday. She’s set to be arraigned on Friday.