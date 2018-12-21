Kelsey Berreth disappearance: Fiance of Colorado mother missing since Thanksgiving arrested

Police investigating the Thanksgiving disappearance of 29-year-old Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth have arrested the woman’s fiancé, a sheriff's officials said Friday.

Teller County sheriff's Cmdr. Greg Couch confirmed Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning in Woodland Park, Colorado.

The Woodland Park Police Department scheduled a 10 a.m. local time news conference.

“Per his attorney: ‘He has been but we are uncertain of the charges,’” the attorney Jeremy Loew of Colorado Springs told Fox 31 Denver.

Police were back searching Berreth’s townhome Thursday night, the station reported.

Investigators said in a news release Thursday that they were making steady progress with multiple leads in the case.

Berreth was last seen shopping at a supermarket with her one-year-daughter and police released surveillance video showing her entering the Woodland Park supermarket.

Frazee is the girl’s father. His home is separate from Berreth's. He has custody of the child.

Berreth was reported missing by her mother Dec. 2.

Police obtained a search warrant to search Frazee’s property last weekend.

Three days later, her boss at Doss Aviation received a text from her cellphone saying she wouldn’t be at work the next week.

Frazee told cops that Berreth also sent him a text the same day. The contents of that message have not released.

According to police Berreth’s cell phone pinged from was in Gooding, Idaho, nearly 700 miles away from her home on Nov. 25.