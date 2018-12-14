Kelsey Berreth disappearance: Colorado police search home of missing mom's fiancé

Colorado police executed a search warrant Friday at a home belonging to the fiancé of a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since Thanksgiving, according to reports.

Investigators hunting for clues in the mysterious disappearance of Kelsey Berreth, of Woodland Park, showed up at Patrick Frazee's property near Florissant Friday morning, Fox 21 Colorado Springs reported.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young confirmed the execution of the search warrant in a news release.

"The investigative team continues to conduct interviews and other casework in the effort to locate Kelsey," he said. "This case is the number one priority for the Woodland Park Police Department and we are working around the clock on it."

A press conference was scheduled for later Friday afternoon.

Frazee is reportedly engaged to marry Berreth, who was last seen on Thanksgiving at a supermarket with their one-year-old daughter.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the search could last three days, KKTV reported.

Berreth dropped off the child with Frazee later on Thanksgiving in a custody exchange, according to reports.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF MISSING COLORADO MOM RELEASED AS SEARCH INTENSIFIES

On Monday, Woodland Park police released surveillance video showing Berreth and the child entering the supermarket.

Frazee told police he got a text from Berreth’s phone on Nov. 25.

Police said that same day her job got a text from her phone saying that she would not be coming to work for the next week.

Cheryl Berreth reported her daughter missing Dec. 2. She said her daughter and Frazee weren't living together.

MISSING COLORADO MOM'S PHONE WAS USED TO TEXT 3 DAYS AFTER SHE VANISHED, POLICE SAY

"She’s not the kind who runs off," she said at a news conference Monday. "This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God, she loves her family and friends, and she loves her job. She’s reliable, considerate and honest.”

Frazee’s attorney said Wednesday that his client was cooperating with the police investigation into Berreth’s disappearance.