Karon Blake Washington, DC, shooting: City worker Jason Lewis charged with second-degree murder

A District of Columbia employee turned himself in on Tuesday to face a second-degree murder while armed charge in the shooting death of Karon Blake, a 13-year-old accused of breaking into cars, a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Jason Lewis, a D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation employee, is preparing to appear at D.C. Superior Court later this afternoon, according to The Washington Post. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police previously have described Lewis as a city employee, a homeowner and a Black man with a concealed carry permit and legally registered firearm.

"The public will see, no crime was committed here," his attorney, Lee Smith told the Post.

WASHINGTON, DC TEEN’S SHOOTING DEATH NOT ‘CENTERED AROUND RACE,’ POLICE CHIEF CRITICIZES MISINFORMATION

Smith’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The shooting of Blake, a 13-year-old Black teenager, took place around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the 1000 block of Quincy Street Northeast, which is not far from Brookland Middle School, where he reportedly was a student.

4-YEAR-OLD WALKS INTO DC HOSPITAL WITH GUNSHOT WOUND, POLICE SAY

A report from Metropolitan Police said Blake was confronted by a homeowner in the area after he was allegedly breaking into vehicles along the street.

The homeowner and Blake were involved in an "interaction" before the homeowner drew his firearm and shot Blake. He was reportedly performing CPR on the teenager when police arrived at the scene. Blake later died at the hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting sparked protests, with Blake's family calling for justice and for the shooter to be immediately arrested.

DC police told Fox News Digital that a press conference on the case is expected to be held Tuesday morning.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.