Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Kansas suspect arrested for DUI, accused of fighting with officers at Wisconsin hospital

Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos was booked into jail after allegedly fighting with officers

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Wisconsin police said a suspect fought with officers at a hospital after he was arrested for a DUI and stolen gun charge on Thursday.

Kansas resident Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos, 24, was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest on Thursday night.  He was also charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

The Janesville Police Department reported that their officers responded to a traffic accident at Sidelines Sports Bar at around 10:24 p.m. 

Witnesses told police that they saw the driver, Zendejas-Castellanos, crash into a boulder in the parking lot.

WISCONSIN WOMAN WASN'T MENTALLY ILL DURING MURDER OF FORMER BOYFRIEND, JURY FINDS

Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos mug shot

Kansas resident Giovanny Zendejas-Castellanos was charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI), among other charges. (Janesville Police Department)

"Just before officers were arriving, the reporting person advised the driver returned back on scene and was back by the vehicle," the Janesville Police Department said in a press release.

After the suspect failed field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment, he was arrested for a first-offense OWI.

EASTERN WISCONSIN SEES 4 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN SEPARATE WEEKEND PLANE ACCIDENTS

After officers noticed that Zendejas-Castellanos came back to the scene without the backpack he left with, the police’s K-9 tracked it to a field. The backpack contained a stolen firearm, resulting in an additional charge.

Janesville Police Department exteriors

Janesville Police Department reported that the suspect fought with their officers. (Google Mapes)

"He later fought with officers at a local hospital and was eventually taken to the Rock County Jail where he is waiting for his initial appearance," police said. The department did not disclose if their officers were injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Janesville Police Department is actively investigating the incident.