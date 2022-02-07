Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Kansas police identify 2 shot and killed in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Derby, Wichita have identified a man and woman in an apparent murder-suicide

Associated Press
DERBY, Kan. — Police have identified a man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in the Wichita suburb of Derby.

Haley Powell, 19, of Wichita, died after being shot Friday afternoon outside the Trails at Derby Apartments, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Police called to the scene found Powell with gunshot wounds and rushed her to a hospital, where she died. Police said witnesses told officers that 21-year-old Tiryn Young, also of Wichita, had shot Powell.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE DOUBLE MURDER-SUICIDE
 

Derby Police Department, Wichita, Kansas

Derby Police Department, Wichita, Kansas (Google Maps)

Police later spotted Young at the Derby Golf & Country Club about a mile north of the apartments and ran to arrest him. Young was a "considerable distance ahead of them when he shot himself in the head," Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said.

Young died at the scene. Powell and Young both lived at the apartment complex, Lee said.

Police believe the shooting was a case of domestic violence.

