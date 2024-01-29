Kansas police arrest 14-year-old in connection to fatal shooting of 2 teens

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two Wichita teens.

The unidentified suspect has been charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting and have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the two victims — 14-year-old Emoni Shears and 19-year-old Jhiquez Roberts — were shot late Friday night.

They later died of their injuries at a hospital.

Police said it appears the suspect and victims all knew each other and were meeting in the area where the shooting happened.

