Kansas

Kansas police arrest 14-year-old in connection to fatal shooting of 2 teens

KS police are investigating the motive behind the shooting and have not ruled out further arrests

Associated Press
Published
A 14-year-old has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two other Wichita teens, and police are looking for more suspects.

Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the two victims — 14-year-old Emoni Shears and 19-year-old Jhiquez Roberts — were shot late Friday night. 

They later died of their injuries at a hospital.

The investigation led police to the unnamed 14-year-old suspect, who has been arrested on two counts of felony murder and one count of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Formal charges had not yet been filed as of Sunday morning.

Police said it appears the suspect and victims all knew each other and were meeting in the area where the shooting happened.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. Police said they may arrest additional suspects.