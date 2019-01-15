Kansas man sues for refund of church school donation after founder arrested for allegedly touching children: report

A man who donated a hefty sum to a church school in Kansas is suing to get his money back after one of its founders was charged for allegedly touching children.

Joseph Layne, of Kansas City, recently filed a lawsuit against the Oaklawn Christian School, in Shawnee, and its founders, Dennis Creason, and his wife, Robin Creason, according to The Kansas City Star.

Dennis Creason reportedly asked Layne, formerly a member of the church, in June 2017 to help build a new school building by donating to the project. Layne then donated $150,000.

In March 2018, Creason allegedly told church members that $75,000 of that donation was used to buy lumber for construction — but Layne claims no wood was ever delivered to the site.

Months later, Creason was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawfully touching children, Fox affiliate WDAF-TV reported in September.

Prosecutors alleged that Creason had abused three children, all under the age of 14, since January 2015, and that there could be other victims. Creason reportedly faces a potential life sentence without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years.

The lawsuit filed reportedly claims Creason didn't open Oaklawn Christian School in the fall, and doesn't plan to continue operating or to build the school's new building. Layne wants his donation, with interest, returned, along with any attorney's fees.