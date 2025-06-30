Kansas City Chiefs fans’ deaths: Prosecutors seek tougher charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prosecutors in Missouri are seeking to upgrade charges for two people arrested in relation to the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans.

A spokeswoman for the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that they are seeking to upgrade charges from involuntary manslaughter to second-degree murder for both Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson.

Clayton McGeeney, 37; Ricky Johnson, 38; and David Harrington, 36, were found frozen in their friend's backyard in Kansas City, Missouri, following an NFL watch party on Jan. 9, 2024.

Carson and Willis were previously charged in March with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, court records showed.

Carson allegedly sold and supplied cocaine to Willis as well as the victims. Carson's DNA was allegedly found on a bag containing fentanyl.

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, told Fox News Digital he thinks the felony murder statute is being misused.

"While not unexpected, we are greatly disappointed in the upgraded charges. Jordan has maintained his innocence since day one and he declined the Government’s plea offer. Consequently, the Government thought it was appropriate to upgrade the charges. Missouri’s Felony Murder Statute is overly broad, often misused, and excessive. It should never be used in this manner. We are very much looking forward to challenging these charges in open court before a fair and impartial jury," Picerno said.

Previously, Picerno told Fox News Digital he was "surprised that Jordan was charged with the deaths of his three friends."

"That was contrary to what the prosecuting attorney's office told me several months ago," Picerno said.

Willis' attorney said his client maintains he isn't responsible for the deaths.

"The probable cause statement submitted by the State is consistent with what Jordan stated happened. Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case," he said.