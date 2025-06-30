Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs fans’ deaths: Prosecutors seek tougher charges

Prosecutors move to elevate charges against two suspects in Kansas City tragedy

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: Report Video

Cocaine, fentanyl found in bodies of deceased Kansas City Chiefs fans: Report

Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on the report and what he thinks led to the deaths of the three NFL fans. 

Prosecutors in Missouri are seeking to upgrade charges for two people arrested in relation to the deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans.

A spokeswoman for the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that they are seeking to upgrade charges from involuntary manslaughter to second-degree murder for both Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson.

Clayton McGeeney, 37; Ricky Johnson, 38; and David Harrington, 36, were found frozen in their friend's backyard in Kansas City, Missouri, following an NFL watch party on Jan. 9, 2024.

Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson

Jordan Willis and Ivory J. Carson were charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years. (Platte County Missouri Sheriff's Office)

Carson and Willis were previously charged in March with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, court records showed.

Carson allegedly sold and supplied cocaine to Willis as well as the victims. Carson's DNA was allegedly found on a bag containing fentanyl.

Kansas City Chiefs fans deaths

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson were found dead outside their friend's Kansas City home on Jan. 9, 2024. (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

Willis' attorney, John Picerno, told Fox News Digital he thinks the felony murder statute is being misused.

"While not unexpected, we are greatly disappointed in the upgraded charges. Jordan has maintained his innocence since day one and he declined the Government’s plea offer. Consequently, the Government thought it was appropriate to upgrade the charges. Missouri’s Felony Murder Statute is overly broad, often misused, and excessive. It should never be used in this manner. We are very much looking forward to challenging these charges in open court before a fair and impartial jury," Picerno said.

Previously, Picerno told Fox News Digital he was "surprised that Jordan was charged with the deaths of his three friends."

"That was contrary to what the prosecuting attorney's office told me several months ago," Picerno said.

Jordan Willis, Clayton McGeeney, Ricky Johnson, David Harrington

Jordan Willis, 38, checked himself into rehab after his friends David Harrington, Ricky Johnson and Clayton McGeeney were found dead in his backyard on Jan. 9. (Fox News)

Willis' attorney said his client maintains he isn't responsible for the deaths.

"The probable cause statement submitted by the State is consistent with what Jordan stated happened. Jordan maintains that he is not responsible for purchasing or supplying the drugs that led to the deaths of his three friends. We are very much looking forward to the day a jury gets to hear all of the evidence in this case," he said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.