Kansas City Chiefs fans deaths: Autopsy reports complete, suppressed by ongoing death investigation

Autopsy and toxicology reports are complete for three Kansas City Chiefs fans found mysteriously dead in their friend's snowy backyard earlier this year - but their results have been suppressed in light of an ongoing investigation.

Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38, were discovered frozen and dead behind their longtime friend Jordan Willis' home on Jan. 9, two days after they were all last seen alive inside the house watching the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers.

A representative from Frontier Forensics Midwest LLC told Fox News Digital that their autopsies and toxicology reports had been completed in "late January," but said that only the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office could release their results. The latter agency could not immediately be reached for comment.

Preliminary results were shared orally with the men's family members by Kansas City Police Department detectives in early February - THC, cocaine and lethal levels of fentanyl were reportedly found in the three men's systems, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"If there was a person that knew what was in whatever they consumed that night and didn't warn anybody, they should be held accountable," Jennifer Marquez, David Harrington's mother, told Fox 4. "That's my fear, it won't happen... it's so hard not knowing anything - like not hearing anything."

Ricky Johnson Sr., Johnson's father, told Fox News Digital that the Kansas City Police Department had turned his son's case over to their drug task force.

"I think they need to arrest the guy and get him to talk," the elder Johnson said on Thursday. "My attorney told me to give more time [for police] to finish the investigation - [I'm] not pleased but I'll wait a little longer."

A source close to homeowner Jordan Willis shared the frustration of the deceased men's families:

"He is waiting just like anyone else until this investigation concludes," the source said on Thursday. "The limbo has been frustrating and he feels like he can't really start to heal until we have some kind of resolution here."

"This has been so traumatic for him and he's still trying to cope with the loss of his friends, as well as the loss of living anonymously," the source continued.

Fox 4 also reported that the attorney of Alex Lee, a fifth man who spent time at Willis' house with the men in their final hours had been contacted by the prosecutor's office in the case.

In January, representatives with Frontier Forensics told Fox News Digital that the men's autopsy and toxicology results would be available in six to ten weeks.

"There are no updates at this time," Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Phil DiMartino said on Wednesday. "This case remains active and ongoing. Investigators continue to follow all leads. Our agency remains in contact and continues to work with the Platte County Prosecutor’s office for review of any applicable charges. The results of an autopsy report are not publicly available in an ongoing investigation. "

The police department has said there is no foul play suspected in their deaths, telling Fox News Digital that they are "100 percent not being investigated as homicide[s]."

However, the men's loved ones have come forward with theories that Willis played an active role in their demise.

All three families are considering wrongful death lawsuits, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Previously, Harrington's father told Fox News Digital that he and his son's mother were "convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow" and they "just [hadn't] figured out how yet."

Johnson's mother previously told Fox News Digital that she feared Willis had "concocted something and gave it to all three men," while the 38-year-old's father said he "[believed Willis] drugged them, dragged them outside and waited two days to call police."



Willis' attorney, John Picerno, has said that his client was unaware that his friends needed help in his backyard, and he had no idea that they were dead in his backyard until police arrived there on the evening of Jan. 9.

McGeeney's fiancée called authorities to the scene after she broke onto Willis' property following unsuccessful attempts to reach Willis and unanswered knocks on his door. She found one of the men's bodies outside.

The source close to Willis previously told Fox News Digital that the HIV scientist, who has since moved out of his Kansas City home and spent a stint in a rehab facility, "has been left with no choice but to consider slander and defamation suits against these families, friends and significant others who have baselessly accused him in a smear campaign on every public forum willing to give them a platform to blame and point fingers."

The source said Willis "looks forward to having the opportunity to be able to clear his name."