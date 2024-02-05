Juvenile murder suspect on the run after escaping St. Louis detention facility

Authorities in St. Louis continue searching for a 17-year-old murder suspect who escaped the city's juvenile detention center on Saturday.

Police are not releasing information about the suspect since he is a minor, FOX 2 reported, but he is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Calvin Kelly that took place on Oct. 24, 2023. The local NBC station identified the juvenile as a male.

Surveillance footage showed that the detainee escaped through a parking garage by rolling under a security gate, KSDK-TV reported.

Officers searched around the detention facility and the escapee's last known address, but he was nowhere to be found.

The victim's mother told KSDK Sunday that she learned her son's alleged killer escaped on social media, and she strongly disagrees with the decision to withhold his name from the public.

"I'm p-----," Naiesha Stewart, the victim's mother, said. "I'm p----- off because somebody is supposed to be watching this little boy 24 hours a day, and he gets to escape? That's not fair. That's not justice."

The suspect had been held at the detention center at 3847 Enright Avenue since Dec. 8. People who had heard about the escapee said they wished police would share more information, so they knew who to be on the lookout for.

"How would we be able to identify him and turn him in if we saw him? I think it’s ridiculous, and they need to do better," Kym Shannon, who cares for a relative who resides near where the shooting took place, told FOX 2.

The St. Louis Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.