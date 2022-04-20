Justice Department probe finds Mississippi prison violates Constitution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A two-year investigation by the Justice Department into a Mississippi prison plagued by allegations of the mistreatment of inmates found "severe, systemic" problems at the correctional facility and that conditions and practices violated the Constitution.

The probe into the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, the state's oldest prison, began following rounds of violence in late 2019 and early 2020. The Justice Department released its findings Wednesday.

"The problems at Parchman are severe, systemic, and exacerbated by serious deficiencies in staffing and supervision," the department said in its report.

MISSISSIPPI CONSIDERS ALLIGATOR HUNT DUE TO RISING POPULATION

It said the prison violated inmates' constitutional rights by failing to protect them from violence, failing to meet their mental health needs, failing to take adequate steps for suicide prevention and relying too much on prolonged solitary confinement.

It said the Mississippi Department of Corrections "has been on notice of these deficiencies for years and failed to take reasonable measures to address the violations, due in part to non-functional accountability or quality assurance measures."

"Years of MDOC’s deliberate indifference has resulted in serious harm and a substantial risk of serious harm to persons confined at Parchman," the department said.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's civil rights division, said 10 homicides and 12 suicides have occurred among inmates at Parchman since 2019.

The department said it found "gross understaffing" and "uncontrolled gang activity." It also found that insufficient security gave inmates "unfettered access to contraband."

The DOJ is continuing to investigate conditions at the Southern Mississippi Correctional Institution, Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Statewide, violence has been an issue in Mississippi prisons. Many prison guard positions remained vacant, with officials citing the low pay, long hours and dangerous conditions being a deterrent for many potential applicants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.