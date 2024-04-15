Jury selection begins in Trump's NYC hush money trial and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

HISTORIC MOMENT – Trump’s first criminal trial begins in New York City with jury selection. Continue reading …

PASSING THE BUCK – White House blames Trump for Iran attacking Israel as Biden takes heat for his 'don't' policy. Continue reading …

NATIONWIDE STRAIN – Americans agree 'every state is a border state' as effects of migrant crisis are felt from coast to coast. Continue reading …

EGO OVER ETHICS – NPR whistleblower essay exposed 'reluctance' by journalists to admit mistakes, board argues. Continue reading …

‘WEAK POLICIES’ – Biden’s dovish posture toward Iran emboldened Tehran in its attack on Israel, experts say. Continue reading …





POLITICS

PRIVACY RIGHTS – Top Republican lawmaker shares 'biggest fear' about her kids' data online as Congress eyes federal standard. Continue reading …

TOGETHER FOR THE LONG RUN – Speaker Johnson says Trump is '100% with' him as GOP infighting continues. Continue reading …

‘SIMPLY NO SUBSTITUTE’ – Fox News and other news outlets urge presidential candidates to ‘publicly commit’ to debates. Continue reading …

ENTHUSIASTIC ENDORSEMENT – Trump makes his choice for Senate candidate in key battleground state clear. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘IRRESPONSIBLE’ OMISSION – ABC, NBC, CBS newscasts don't identify Trump prosecutors as ‘Democrats’ at least 90% of time, study finds.

BLAME GAME – California shoppers upset by closure of 99 Cents Only stores point the finger at the governor. Continue reading …

‘PLEASE EXPLAIN’ – Stephanopoulos clashes with GOP governor over support for Trump. Continue reading …

‘WAKE UP’ – Ben Carson gives stark warning about cultural attacks on the family undermining America. Continue reading …







OPINION

GROVER NORQUIST – Here are the massive tax increases coming your way in a second Biden term. Continue reading …

INEZ STEPMAN – It’s time to flip the script on student loan bailouts. Here’s how to make schools pay up. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

KING OF THE COURSE – Scottie Scheffler wins Masters for second time in career. Continue reading …

TROUBLE IN PARADISE – Tourist's killing highlights danger of 'massive, unregulated' short-term rentals industry, lawyer says. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your knowledge of 'Modern Family,' the modern military and more! Continue reading …

‘HARMLESS’ – Country singer brushes off backlash for taking toddler to 'family friendly' drag show. Continue reading …

PANDA IN PERIL – Staff at the Oregon Zoo in Portland have been taking special care of a senior red panda, Moshu, who has heart disease. See video …







WATCH

KEVIN MCCARTHY – The decisions Biden has made have harmed us for decades. See video …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – This was a ‘very stupid move’ by Iran. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

