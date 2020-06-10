June snowstorm brings over foot of snow in Colorado, Wyoming as highways close

An unusual summertime snowstorm buried parts of Colorado and Wyoming on Tuesday in heavy, wet snow that piled up in higher elevations and even closed some roads.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were issued Tuesday for areas west of Cheyenne in Wyoming and higher elevations of the Rockies in Colorado.

The NWS reported between 4 to 8 inches of snow through parts of Wyoming, while Wyoming Department of Transportation crews said a foot fell along parts of Interstate 80.

Several roadways, including I-80, WYO 210, and U.S. 287 were closed for several hours due to the wintry conditions.

Photos released by the agency showed piles of snow along I-80 with slushy roadways.

Roadways reopened by the afternoon, but WYDOT urged motorists to remain cautious.

"Slick spots may still remain, so stay alert, be ready to slow down and leave plenty of space between vehicles," the agency tweeted.

About 9,500 customers lost power in Laramie after tree branches were brought down by snow, Oil City News reported.

In Colorado, several inches of snow were reported in the mountains west of Denver. Up to 15.2 inches of snow fell near the town of Gould, Colo., according to the NWS.

Warmer and drier weather is forecast through the weekend, as the strong cold front and storm system that allowed for the return to winter weather moves east.

The storm system also brought severe winds to the region, including a reported 102 mph wind gust that caused "significant" damage to one town.

According to the NWS, the latest date of the last snow in Denver is June 12, 1947, when a trace of snow fell. The last date of measurable snow in Denver was June 2, 1951, when 0.3 of an inch of snow fell.