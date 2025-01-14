Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Judge approves emergency order to close migrant gang-infested Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex

The Edge at Lowry apartments have been a hotbed of Tren de Aragua gang activity

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A judge in Aurora, Colorado, ordered the emergency closure of an apartment complex that has been overrun by crime and migrant gangs last week.

City Judge Shawn Day ruled on Friday that the Edge at Lowry apartment complex must temporarily close due to "an immediate threat to public safety." City officials had filed a petition against the apartment complex's owner, Five Dallas Partners, LLC., last week.

Despite the order, city officials say the closure isn't expected to move forward for several months.

The city's petition to close the apartment complex included an affidavit from Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain, who noted a long string of violent crimes taking place at the apartments.

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBERS ARRESTED IN NYC APARTMENT NEXT TO DAYCARE FACILITY

Aurora Police investigate an alleged home invasion which is possibly connected to the migrant gang, Tren de Aragua.

An Aurora Police vehicle sits inside the crime scene outside of apartment buildings at 12th and Dallas in Aurora, Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. The dwellings were the scene of a reported home invasion overnight.  (Fox News Digital)

"The Edge of Lowry Apartments is an epicenter for unmitigated violent crimes and property crimes perpetuated by a criminal element that has exerted control and fear over others residing at this apartment complex," Chamberlain wrote.

AURORA, COLORADO POLICE SAY HOME INVASION ‘WITHOUT QUESTION’ TREN DE ARAGUA GANG ACTIVITY

Much of the criminal activity is connected to the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA), authorities say.

Nine suspected members of the gang were charged on Monday following a violent December home invasion, kidnapping and robbery at the Edge at Lowry complex.

Aurora Police investigate an alleged home invasion which is possibly connected to the migrant gang, Tren de Aragua.

General view of apartment buildings at 12th and Dallas in Aurora, Colorado, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. The dwellings were the scene of a reported home invasion overnight. (Fox News Digital)

SANCTUARY CITY DENVER SPENDING A WHOPPING $356 MILLION ON MIGRANTS: STUDY

The Aurora, Colorado Police Department announced the nine arrests on Monday in the armed home invasion and kidnapping that left two victims seriously injured.

The nine suspects were identified as:

  • Andres Alexander Liendo-Padilla, 26
  • Javier Alexander Alvarado Parada, 24
  • Jesus Alberto Alejos Escalona, 22
  • Junior Reyes-Barrios, 28
  • Barbara Sivle Medina-Arcaya, 29
  • Donarkys Teresa Suarez-Quesada, 31
  • Luigi Javier Soto-Sucre, 26
  • Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta, 20
  • Jengrinso Elias Loreto-Petit, 26
Tren de Aragua suspects

Nine suspected members of the violent Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) were charged following the violent home invasion, kidnapping and robbery in Aurora, Colorado. (Aurora Police Department )

The gang members allegedly forced their way into a couple’s apartment at the Edge at Lowry Apartments in the Denver suburbs and bound, beat, stabbed and kidnapped the victims, leaving them hospitalized. The perpetrators also allegedly stole jewelry from the victims.

A total of 19 suspects were initially apprehended in connection to the kidnapping, which authorities previously described as "tortuous."

Three people were subsequently released after being interviewed by investigators, and it was determined they were not involved in the crime, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The remaining 16 suspects were being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

The additional seven suspects not yet charged were in ICE custody and remained under investigation, police said.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Related Topics