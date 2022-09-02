Biden takes on 'MAGA Republicans,' suspects charged in mob boss murder and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



DEMOCRACY ‘UNDER ASSAULT’ - Biden attacks ‘MAGA Republicans’ and cranks up anti-Trump rhetoric despite promising unity. Continue reading …



MOB BOSS MURDER - Why it took so long for ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s accused killers to be charged. Continue reading …

HEROES OF KABUL - Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz would sacrifice his life again if it meant saving his fellow Marines. Continue reading …



EMPLOYMENT OUTLOOK - What the August jobs report could tell us about the economy now and in the months to come. Continue reading …



HAMMER TIME - Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey weighs in on 'cannibal' texts: ‘You don’t wake up one day and become a monster.' Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

$HADY $PENDING - Emergency COVID money going to many non-virus-related issues. Continue reading …

'WITHOUT ANY MORALS' - Dem claims busing illegals in air-conditioned vehicles is inhumane as Texas heat index nears 106. Continue reading…

‘WITCH HUNT’ - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort: Soros paid DNC people to 'get dirt' on me. Continue reading …

‘CRAZY, CONVOLUTED, CONFUSING’ - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin knocks ranked-choice voting after election loss. Continue reading …

MEDIA

MEDIA MONTAGE - Liberal outlets defend Fetterman skipping Oz debate. Continue reading …



CNN BLASTS MARINE BACKDROP - CNN anchor hits Biden for having Marines behind him at anti-MAGA speech: Military is supposed to be apolitical. Continue reading …

‘WHITE AUTHORITARIAN POPULISM’ - Washington Post columnist condemns ‘White, conservative Christians’ for allying with Trump. Continue reading …

THE COMEY STANDARD – Atlantic: ‘If it were anyone else’ possessing classified documents like Trump, ‘they’d be prosecuted.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON - These are the leaders of Biden's revolution. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - This is my theory for why Bernie Sanders beat out President Biden. Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

‘IT’S WILD’ - Drew McIntyre ready for WWE title reign, explains why Clash at the Castle is bigger than WrestleMania for him. Continue reading …

MUSIC CITY ICON - Meet the American who founded the Grand Ole Opry: 'Remarkable visionary' George D. Hay. Continue reading …

‘THE RIGHT STUFF’ - Non-woke dating site, backed by Peter Thiel, launching soon. Continue reading …

WAGE HIKE WOES - California dreamin' for fast-food workers will hurt, not help. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"You don't have to be a Trump voter to see a [Biden] speech like this as a turning point in American history. For hundreds of years, the U.S. has had a political system comprised of two competing parties. If you were to declare one of those parties criminal and illegitimate, what would you be left with?"

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a relaxing three-day Labor Day holiday weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.