Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell photographed at California burger joint: report

Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious, alleged madam surfaced Thursday at a California In-N-Out Burger, where a photographer snapped her reading a spy novel while scarfing down a burger and fries.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, allegedly provided Epstein with underage sex slaves. Court documents allege Maxwell, who is the daughter of the late, disgraced publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell, also participated in threesomes with Epstein and underage girls, according to multiple women who have come forward in the case.

EPSTEIN ACCUSER'S LAWYER: GHISLAINE MAXWELL WAS A 'PRINCIPAL CONSPIRATOR' IN ALLEGED SEX-TRAFFICKING RING

On Wednesday, one of Epstein’s alleged victims sued Maxwell and three other unidentified female staff members for allegedly conspiring to allow her to be raped, the New York Post reported.

Jennifer Araoz alleged in an op-ed for the New York Times that Maxwell and the other defendants helped Epstein lure her to his mansion when she was a 15-year-old high school freshman under the guise that he would help her career and family. Epstein allegedly forcibly raped her when she refused to have sex with him.

Araoz was first to file a lawsuit after New York’s Child Victims Act went into effect Wednesday. The new law removed a statute of limitations and permits victims to file lawsuits against those who sexually assaulted them as children until they turn 55-years-old.

The elusive former associate of Epstein could face criminal prosecution, and is believed to have valuable information about Epstein's illicit activities. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell early Saturday. Authorities said it appeared he committed suicide, but an autopsy has raised questions about his cause of death.

Maxwell was photographed sitting alone in the outside patio area of a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger restaurant Thursday. She is seen reading an opened book with a burger and fries on the table in front of her, the Post reported.

The front cover of the book, which was not visible in the photograph, featured the title “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives.” The best-selling work of investigative reporting written by Ted Gup uncovered the untold stories of CIA agents who died anonymously serving the country.

Maxwell has not been photographed in public since 2016, the Post reported. It was reported Wednesday that Maxwell was hiding out in her boyfriend Scott Borgerson’s home in Massachusetts.