Woman who claims Jeffrey Epstein 'forcefully raped' her sues Ghislaine Maxwell, 3 others

A woman who claimed Jeffrey Epstein "forcefully raped" her when she was a teen has sued Ghislaine Maxwell — an alleged recruiter for Epstein — along with three others, claiming they conspired to make rape possible.

Jennifer Araoz, now 32, filed the complaint Wednesday, alleging Maxwell and other associates of Epstein's “conspired with each other to make possible and otherwise facilitate the sexual abuse and rape of Plaintiff," NBC News reported.

Araoz has accused Epstein — who was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility on Saturday from apparent suicide — of "forcefully" raping her at his Manhattan townhome when she was 15 years old.

The woman said she told Epstein repeatedly to stop, and added the 66-year-old "knew exactly what he was doing."

Araoz said she met Epstein as a teenager after a woman approached her outside of her high school and told her about a kind, wealthy man — who Araoz said turned out to be Epstein. She said that woman, who has not been identified, tagged along during the first few times she visited Epstein's house.

The woman eventually stopped joining Araoz and Epstein, she said, and claims he eventually raped her in 2002.

The lawsuit filed is one of the first to be filed under the Child Victims Act, a new New York state law that took effect midnight Wednesday, as noted by NBC News. The law allows child abuse victims to sue their alleged abusers for one year, regardless of when the alleged abuse took place.

