Disgraced multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found dead early Saturday morning inside his Manhattan jail cell.

The 66-year-old Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City weeks after he was arrested of multiple child sex-trafficking charges, sources confirmed to Fox News.

An FDNY source told Fox News that he was transported out of the prison around 6:30 a.m. New York Downtown and was dead on arrival.

The initial call to the jail was cardiac arrest. There was no immediate confirmation on how he died, but multiple reports said Epstein died by suicide.

Epstein's attorney Martin Weinberg told Fox News on Saturday that he could not "confirm the rumor" that his client had killed himself.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY AFTER SEX TRAFFICKING ARREST

The death comes two weeks after the 66-year-old was placed on suicide watch after he was found nearly unconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck.

Epstein was busted July 6 over the alleged sexual abuse of dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida between 2002 and 2005

Epstein allegedly created and maintained a “vast network” and operation from 2002 “up to and including” at least 2005 that enabled him to “sexually exploit and abuse dozens of underage girls” in addition to paying victims to recruit other underage girls. Prosecutors said that victims would be escorted to a room with a massage table where they would perform massages on Epstein.

At the time of Epstein's arrest, prosecutors said they found a trove of pictures of nude and seminude young women and girls at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. They also say additional victims have come forward since the arrest.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S ALLEGED SEX TRAFFICKING VICTIM NAMED BILL RICHARDSON, GEORGE MITCHELL IN NEWLY RELEASED DOCUMENTS

His death also comes a day after thousands of documents were unsealed Friday in connection with a defamation cause against his alleged recruiter that revealed dozens of high-profile names including former Maine Sen. George Mitchell, ex-New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has long claimed Epstein forced her to have sex with powerful men, claimed in the lawsuit that Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, kept her as a "sex slave" in the early 200s when she was underage.

Giuffre claimed in the unsealed May 2016 deposition to have been trafficked to have sex with and provide erotic massages to powerful politicians, foreign leaders, and well-heeled businessmen.

Her attorney, Brad Edwards, reacted to Epstein's apparent suicide on Saturday, telling Fox News it was "unfortunate and predictable."

"The fact that Jeffrey Epstein was able to commit the selfish act of taking his own life as his world of abuse, exploitation, and corruption unraveled in both unfortunate and predictable," he said in a statement. "While we engaged in contentious legal battles for more than a decade, this is not the ending anyone was looking for."

He continued: "The victims deserved to see Epstein held accountable, and he owed it to everyone he hurt to accept responsibility for all of the pain he caused. It is never too late to come forward with information. We will continue to represent his victims and will not stop in their pursuit of finality and justice."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has pleaded not guilty and faced up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Fox News' Bryan Llenas, Robert Gearty, Brooke Singman, Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.