Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental.

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside.

EMS declared both men dead at the scene, and there were no signs of trauma to either body, she said.

New York Daily News reported that the two deceased males were Italian businessmen, and their deaths were being investigated as suspected overdoses.

According to the newspaper, they were found in the basement of an AirBnB property. NYPD told Fox News Digital they could not immediately release their identities and had no information about any business trip.

Italian media outlet, La Stampa, identified the deceased males as Luca Nogaris, 38, and Alessio Picelli, 48, partners in the home furnishing business who were on a business trip from Rovigo, Italy.