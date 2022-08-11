Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Italian businessmen visiting NYC found dead in Queens short-term rental, no signs of trauma on bodies

Italian media identified deceases males as Luca Nogaris, 38, and Alessio Picelli, 48

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Italian businessmen on a business trip to New York City were found dead in their short-term rental. 

A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday to a building on 29th St. near 40th Road in Long Island City, Queens. Upon arrival, two males – a 38-year-old and a 48-year-old – were found unconscious inside. 

EMS declared both men dead at the scene, and there were no signs of trauma to either body, she said. 

New York Daily News reported that the two deceased males were Italian businessmen, and their deaths were being investigated as suspected overdoses. 

NY GOV. HOCHUL PLEDGES $10M TO UNCOVER ‘WHITE SUPREMACISTS,’ ‘DOMESTIC EXTREMISTS’ AFTER BUFFALO MASS SHOOTING 

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle arrives at a crime scene. 

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle arrives at a crime scene.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to the newspaper, they were found in the basement of an AirBnB property. NYPD told Fox News Digital they could not immediately release their identities and had no information about any business trip.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Italian media outlet, La Stampa, identified the deceased males as Luca Nogaris, 38, and Alessio Picelli, 48, partners in the home furnishing business who were on a business trip from Rovigo, Italy.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 