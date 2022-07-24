Israeli Navy sinks Palestinian vessel allegedly smuggling 'equipment' to Hamas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israeli Navy sank a Palestinian fishing vessel allegedly smuggling "equipment" to Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Sunday.

The vessel reportedly ignored multiple hails and commands to stop from Israeli vessels. The two Palestinians aboard the boat swam ashore before it sank, according to The Times of Israel.

"Navy soldiers called via loudspeakers to the vessel, and when it did not respond to the calls, the soldiers fired in accordance with the open-fire policy," the Israel Defense Forces told the Times.

The IDF only stated the vessel was smuggling "equipment."

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows the fishing vessel smoking as Israeli boats close in.

The incident came the same day a conflict erupted between Israeli Police and Palestinian militants on Sunday.

The shootout left two dead and 19 injured, according to officials from Israel and the West Bank.

Israeli forces said two armed Palestinians were killed after the hours-long gunfight.

Police were reportedly seeking to enter a home at the time of the attack. They stood outside the building and called for an individual to come out, but then heard gunfire coming from the home, according Reuters.

The Palestinian Red Crescent identified the deceased Palestinians as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.

All of those injured were reportedly Palestinians. It is unclear what share of the casualties the gunmen and police were responsible for.