Secret Service member allegedly involved in 'physical encounter' in Israel prior to President Biden's trip

A member of the United States Secret Service was allegedly involved in a "physical altercation" while working in Israel and was sent back to the United States prior to President Biden's trip to Israel.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told Fox News that the agency learned on Monday that an employee in Israel was allegedly involved in a "physical encounter" and was briefly detained by Israeli police and has returned to the United States.

The Secret Service employee's access to agency systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation, according to the spokesperson.

Further details about the incident were not released.

The incident comes just days before Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday, beginning his first trip to the Middle East as President.

"Generation after generation, that connection grows. We invest in each other. We dream together," Biden said as he arrived in Israel. "We have reaffirmed the unshakable commitment of the United States to Israel's security, including partnering with Israel on the most cutting-edge defense systems in the world."