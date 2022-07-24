Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Israeli police shooting in the West Bank leaves 2 Palestinian militant group members dead, 19 injured

A Palestinian militant group has claimed the deceased as its members

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz: Israel has 'historical responsibility,' to make sure Iran doesn't get nuclear weapons Video

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz: Israel has 'historical responsibility,' to make sure Iran doesn't get nuclear weapons

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke about Iran's threat to the region at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli police officers and special forces were involved in a shooting in the West Bank on Sunday that left two dead and more than a dozen injured, officials from Israel and the West Bank said.

Israeli forces said the shooting took place in the city of Nablus and that at least two armed Palestinians were killed after an hours-long exchange of gunfire.

No Israeli officers were injured in the shooting, officials said.

BIDEN MAKES HOLOCAUST GAFFE DURING ISRAEL VISIT

A witness said he heard Israeli officials calling for a single person in a house to surrender when gunshots rang out from the home, Reuters reported. The Israeli police returned fire, killing two, the witness said.

A Palestinian boy inspects the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022. 

A Palestinian boy inspects the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

The Palestinian Red Crescent identified the deceased Palestinians as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22. Nineteen other Palestinians were wounded in the shooting.

Two of those who were injured are in critical condition, the local rescue service added.

The Fatah Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades militant group claimed the two deceased members, Reuters reported.

Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022. 

Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed the shooting and said the suspects were "terrorists" wanted for their involvement in previous shootings.

"We won't sit and wait for Israeli citizens to be harmed," Lapid said. "We will go out and harm the terrorists in their homes."

SECRET SERVICE MEMBER ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN ‘PHYSICAL ENCOUNTER’ IN ISRAEL PRIOR TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'S TRIP

A spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the shooting was a result of an "occupation" of Israeli troops in the region.

"The region will remain in a cycle of violence until the occupation is ended and a just peace achieved," said spokesman Palestinian Authority Nabil Abu Rdeneh.

Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022. 

Palestinians inspect the damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid in the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank, Sunday, July 24, 2022. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting comes as Israeli forces have been conducting near-daily raids in the West Bank, sparking some backlash from local protesters. Recent clashes between protesters and the Israeli troops have escalated into violent exchanges, resulting in several deaths. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.