Isaias regains hurricane strength, expected to make landfall tonight

Isaias has regained hurricane strength and is expected to make landfall on Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was centered about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around 8 p.m. EDT.

Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend, providing some welcome relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate mask-wearing evacuees in storm shelters. The center of Isaias remained well offshore as it passed Georgia's coast on Monday.

ISAIAS FORECAST TO BECOME HURRICANE AGAIN, TARGET CAROLINAS BEFORE SPREADING IMPACTS ALL THE WAY TO MAINE

HURRICANE WARNING VS. HURRICANE WATCH: HERE'S THE DIFFERENCE

President Donald Trump on Monday described Isaias as “very serious."

“Storm surge and inland flooding are possible and everyone needs to remain vigilant until it passes," Trump said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.