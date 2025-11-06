Iowa student flipped Turning Point USA table on campus in viral video that led to arrest: docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An enraged University of Iowa student was arrested after a Turning Point USA table was flipped on campus in an incident that was caught on video.

Just as the video began, a man identified as Justin Calhoon, 19, lunged across the table, yanked it toward him and flipped it on its side while Turning Point materials spilled onto the pavement.

After overturning the table, Calhoon looked toward the camera and smiled.

"Yup!" he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

A criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital says that the Turning Point members had offered Calhoon hot chocolate before he flipped their table.

"The incident left the group visibly shaken and disrupted their event," the complaint said. "They were forced to reset their table and reported feeling frazzled and intimidated, particularly as all members present were female."

He then fled the scene, but was later arrested. Turning Point announced the arrest on X only hours after the incident.

He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree harassment, according to Johnson County, Iowa, jail records.

"All Iowa students are expected to follow the Code of Student Life, which sets standards for student behavior and conduct. While the outcome of these investigations are considered confidential, discipline is based on the severity of the violation," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The University of Iowa is fully committed to Free Speech, requiring First Amendment Training for all students annually and frequently communicating expectations for tolerating different viewpoints," the spokesperson said.

The incident was eerily reminiscent to one at Illinois State University last month, when a teaching assistant flipped a Turning Point USA table.

ILLINOIS STATE TEACHING ASSISTANT FIRED AFTER TRYING TO FLIP TPUSA TABLE TWICE IN VIRAL CLASH

Derek Lopez, 27, was fired from his role at the university after he was caught on camera destroying a Turning Point display.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

The federal government had its eye on Lopez before his table-flipping incident for alarming posts he allegedly made on social media. He was arrested again last week for threatening President Donald Trump online, according to the FBI.

UC BERKELEY TPUSA DEFIES ‘FASCIST’ LABELS, WILL HOST EVENT CHARLIE KIRK WAS SET TO HEADLINE

According to the FBI, in an Oct. 27 X post from the account @Derek200pz, Lopez said "I’m gonna kill Donald Trump, idgaf."

"He explained he posted on social media about how he wanted to kill Nazis. He said it feels like Nazism and Fascism is on the rise," Lopez's arrest affidavit says. "He stated he doesn’t want to kill people but his honest opinion some powerful people should be killed."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He also bizarrely claimed online that he killed Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"Cry harder," the comment said. "Every day, hundreds of frail little kids in palestine [sic] die. Charlie Kirk spoke out, not to END their suffering but IN FAVOR of it. That was his free speech. My free speech is this: I Derek S Lopez, killed him. I killed Charlie Kirk."