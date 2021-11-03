Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa man banned from breeding dogs after keeping them in ‘unsanitary and unsafe’ conditions, feds say

The USDA said Gingerich violated the Animal Welfare Act at least 100 times since March

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Iowa man who ran multiple puppy mills across the state has been banned from selling, breeding, or brokering dogs and has agreed to give up more than 500 of them, which he kept in five properties across the state. 

U.S. Judge Stephanie M. Rose approved an agreement against Daniel Gingerich, whose main site was in rural Seymour.

A dog found at an Iowa dog-breeding facility. 

A dog found at an Iowa dog-breeding facility.  (U.S. District Court )

The agreement settles a September 27 lawsuit the U.S. Department of Justice filed against Gingerich. The DOJ sued him on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, whose investigators visited his facilities 18 times in six months. 

The USDA said Gingerich violated the Animal Welfare Act at least 100 times since March.

BOISE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING FROM DECEASED SECURITY GUARD AFTER MALL SHOOTING

Investigators said Gingerich failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water, and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused "unnecessary suffering and death."

An emaciated golden retriever. 

An emaciated golden retriever.  (U.S. District Court)

In a court indictment, prosecutors said Gingerich placed the health of the his dogs in "‘serious danger’ by exposing them to unsanitary and unsafe conditions." 

"(Gingerich) has placed the health of his animals in ‘serious danger’ by maintaining his dogs in facilities containing excessive amounts of trash, feces, and debris," prosecutors said. 

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) are gathering the dogs, which will be sent to other shelters.

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY TORTURING A CHILD'S HAMSTER, FACING UP TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON: POLICE

"We are grateful to the Department of Justice for taking action to finally remove hundreds of animals from the horrifying cruelty and neglect that they were left to suffer in at the hands of this USDA licensed breeder," Robert Hensley, Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel for the ASPCA, said in a statement

Animals were kept in 'unsanitary' conditions, federal prosecutors say. 

Animals were kept in 'unsanitary' conditions, federal prosecutors say.  (U.S. District Court)

Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis said Monday that Gingerich will eventually face criminal charges, though he didn’t say what those charges would be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gingerich’s lawyer did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money