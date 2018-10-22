Iowa basketball coach admits to sexually exploiting 400 boys

A former youth basketball coach from Iowa who pleaded guilty in June to sexually exploiting minors and possession of child pornography had 400 explicit photos of underage boys -- which was more than what was previously thought, The Des Moines Register reported, citing court records.

According to Greg Stephen's plea agreement, the Monticello resident possessed nude images or videos of approximately 400 boys, the report said. The victims included former players, their friends, and other young athletes.

PROMINENT IOWA AAU COACH OUT AMID PORNOGRAPHY INVESTIGATION

Stephen, 42, pleaded guilty in June to having photographed or recorded five minors masturbating between 2010 and 2013, and having sexually explicit pictures of another minor. He admitted to transporting those images across state lines, The Des Moines Register reported in June.

But according to his Thursday plea agreement, Stephen's offenses exceeded his June court testimony. The document said investigators obtained a USB device from Stephen that reportedly contained 400 images or videos of "nude boys displaying their genitals" or "masturbating."

The document said Stephen used the identities of teenage girls to send nude photos and videos over Facebook and Snapchat to boys who in turn sent explicit images of themselves. He secretly recorded boys during trips to basketball tournaments and in some cases, he recorded himself fondling nude players as they slept.

Authorities began investigating Stephen in February after his former brother-in-law reportedly found a USB device in Stephen's bathroom and gave it to police. Stephen was arrested in March.

Stephen will be sentenced at a later date where he potentially faces decades in prison. He has been in custody since his arrest and will remain jailed pending sentencing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.