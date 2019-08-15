Intruder shot and killed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam after stabbing, attacking base security

An intruder was shot and killed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam on Thursday after crashing a car into barriers there, evading authorities for hours, and later attacking and stabbing a Defense Department Security Forces member while being apprehended, the base said.

The unidentified gate runner was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:52 a.m. local time while being medically treated, Andersen Air Force Base said in a statement on Facebook.

"While apprehending a suspect, our defenders were compelled to use lethal force for their own defense, resulting in the death of the suspect," 36th Wing Cmdr. Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell said. "We value the importance of every life and are thankful for the courage our defenders display in the safe conduct of their duties protecting our personnel and families."

AIRMAN SHOT IN LEG AT NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE IN NEVADA; CIRCUMSTANCES BEING INVESTIGATED

The suspect had been involved in a high-speed car chase and attempted to flee on foot while evading Guam police on Wednesday night.

The suspect crashed into base barriers at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday and attempted to escape in the jungle before being located by the security forces team and local police the next morning, the base said.

"At approximately 6:35 a.m. local time, the search for the suspect involved in a high-speed police chase last night with Guam Police Department ended when he was located by a team of security forces members here," the base said in another statement on Facebook. "The individual crashed into the barriers on Andersen AFB and attempted to flee on foot."

"During apprehension, the suspect responded aggressively and stabbed a Department of Defense civilian security forces member," the base reported. "The suspect was subsequently shot by base security during the altercation."

The base initially reported that the suspect was transported to a civilian hospital.

AIR FORCE VETERAN, 94, WINS $6.5M IN OREGON LOTTERY AFTER CHECKING TICKET ONE MORE TIME BEFORE TOSSING IT

"Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Team Andersen, our service members and families," Boswell said. "We are proud of our partnerships in place and for the swift actions taken by our security forces members in conjunction with local law enforcement."

The base had been put on lockdown earlier Thursday, around 4 a.m. local time, as the manhunt continued.

"Andersen AFB is in a base-wide lockdown. All base personnel implement lockdown procedures and immediately take shelter," the base said in a Facebook post. "Remain indoors and keep all entryways locked. This is not an exercise!"

The base reported that the suspect was spotted on base at 6:35 a.m. local time, and "36th Security Forces Squadron initiated base lockdown procedures and began the search for the suspect" along with the Guam police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the episode was ongoing.

The 36th Wing has been the host unit at Andersen Air Force Base. The 36th Operations Group, 36th Mission Support Group, 36th Maintenance Group, 36th Medical Group and 36th Contingency Response Group made up the Wing.

Its mission statement, according to the Air Force: "To provide a U.S.-based lethal warfighting platform for the employment, deployment, reception, and throughput of air and space forces in the Asia-Pacific region."

Guam is a U.S. territory in the Western Pacific, located 3,950 miles west of Hawaii. It is east of the Philippines and about 2,000 miles from the South China Sea.