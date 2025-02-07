Intoxicated Virginia man allegedly breaks into Bible study session thinking it was human trafficking operation

It was an arrest of biblical proportions.

An intoxicated Virginia man who broke into a Bible study session took it upon himself to investigate, thinking it was a human trafficking operation, authorities said.

David Campbell of Stafford is charged with breaking and entering, assault and public intoxication, the Stafford County Sheriff's office said.

Campbell was intoxicated when he called authorities Wednesday evening saying he was upset his neighbors had doubled-parked their vehicles. Instead of taking up the issue with property management, Campbell confronted the neighbors in their residence and "observed" a large group of people, authorities said.

"He would assume this to be a human trafficking operation and wanted deputies to investigate it," the sheriff's office said. "While reporting the incident, dispatches could hear the caller taunting and cursing at the neighbors."

When deputies arrived, Campbell, 48, was spotted in the middle of the road and exhibited signs of intoxication, authorities said.

He complained about the parking situation and demanded the deputies identify everyone inside the home.

His neighbors told deputies that Campbell forced his way into the home as the group was conversing about the gospel.

"He would nearly strike an ordained minister and threaten to punch another male. Video evidence would confirm this," the sheriff's office said.

Campbell was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.