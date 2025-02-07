Expand / Collapse search
US Crime

Intoxicated Virginia man allegedly breaks into Bible study session thinking it was human trafficking operation

David Campbell, 48, nearly struck an ordained minister and threatened to punch another man, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
It was an arrest of biblical proportions. 

An intoxicated Virginia man who broke into a Bible study session took it upon himself to investigate, thinking it was a human trafficking operation, authorities said. 

David Campbell of Stafford is charged with breaking and entering, assault and public intoxication, the Stafford County Sheriff's office said. 

David Campbell mugshot

David Campbell, 48, was intoxicated when he broke into a Bible study session, believing it to be a human trafficking operation, authorities said.  (Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

Campbell was intoxicated when he called authorities Wednesday evening saying he was upset his neighbors had doubled-parked their vehicles. Instead of taking up the issue with property management, Campbell confronted the neighbors in their residence and "observed" a large group of people, authorities said. 

"He would assume this to be a human trafficking operation and wanted deputies to investigate it," the sheriff's office said. "While reporting the incident, dispatches could hear the caller taunting and cursing at the neighbors."

When deputies arrived, Campbell, 48, was spotted in the middle of the road and exhibited signs of intoxication, authorities said. 

A picture of the Bible bound in a reddish leather

Campbell's neighbors told deputies that he forced his way into the home as the group was conversing about the gospel. (Getty Images)

He complained about the parking situation and demanded the deputies identify everyone inside the home. 

His neighbors told deputies that Campbell forced his way into the home as the group was conversing about the gospel.

Person with their hands clasped in prayer on the open pages of a Bible.

"He would nearly strike an ordained minister and threaten to punch another male. Video evidence would confirm this," the sheriff's office said. (iStock)

"He would nearly strike an ordained minister and threaten to punch another male. Video evidence would confirm this," the sheriff's office said. 

Campbell was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

