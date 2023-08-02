Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Inmate found dead in Atlanta jail currently being investigated by US Department of Justice

Fulton County Jail is being investigated for violence and unsanitary conditions

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man died Monday in an Atlanta jail that is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Montay Stinson, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell at the main Fulton County Jail around 11:45 p.m., and jail and medical personnel were unable to revive him, the county sheriff's office said in a news release Wednesday. Stinson had no obvious signs of injury, and an autopsy will be done to determine cause and manner of death, the release said.

EX-AUBURN FOOTBALL PLAYER HELPS BAIL OUT WIFE, HER LOVER WHO ARE ACCUSED OF PLOTTING HIS MURDER: REPORT

Georgia Fox News graphic

Authorities said a man died at a jail in Atlanta that is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stinson was arrested by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and was booked into the jail on Oct. 5 on a second-degree burglary charge. He had a bond set at $3,000, the release said.

The Justice Department's civil rights division last month announced an investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County, citing violence, filthy conditions and the death of a man whose body was found covered in insects last year. That announcement came two days after a 19-year-old woman died in her cell in a part of the Atlanta city jail that is controlled by the Fulton County sheriff's office.