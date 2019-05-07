A shooting Tuesday afternoon at a school in Colorado left at least seven people injured and at least two suspects were in custody, the sheriff's office said, warning that it was still an "active shooter situation."

It's possible that a third suspect remains in STEM School Highlands Ranch, which is still being searched, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said at a news conference.

Some students remained in the school and authorities were working to evacuate the elementary school, Nicholson-Kluth said.

Authorities responded at 1:53 p.m. local time for a "call of shots fired in school," the sheriff's office tweeted. They later added that "7 possibly 8 students have been injured." Those who were hurt were taken to a local hospital, Nicholson-Kluth said.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

Multiple units from the South Metro Fire Rescue reported to the scene to help, the agency said on Twitter. The Denver office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also tweeted that they were responding.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis wrote on Twitter that his office was "monitoring the situation in real time" while offering condolences to those effected.

The STEM School Highlands Ranch is a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.