©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Indiana teen gets 64 years for killing 6-year-old girl

Grace Ross died by homicide by asphyxiation and revealed blunt force injuries, authorities said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An Indiana teenager was sentenced to 64 years in prison Friday for the killing of a 6-year-old girl. 

Anthony Hutchens was given 55 years for the death of Grace Ross and another nine years for child molestation following his conviction in St. Joseph County. He was ordered to be held in a juvenile facility until between his 18th and 21st birthdays.

Anthony Hutchens, 16, was convicted of killing Grace Ross, a 6-year-old Indiana girl.

Anthony Hutchens, 16, was convicted of killing Grace Ross, a 6-year-old Indiana girl. (St. Joseph County Police Department)

Ross was found dead in March 2021 in a wooded area near her apartment in New Carlisle, near South West. She was strangled and molested and had blunt force injuries. 

Her cause of death was determined as a homicide by asphyxiation and she was found with blunt force injuries.

Hutchens was 14 at the time of Ross' death. He was tried as an adult. His attorney said he would appeal the verdict based on an argument that the proceedings should have been held in a juvenile court

Once released from prison, Hutchens will be required to register as a sex offender. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.