Indiana teen gets 64 years for killing 6-year-old girl

An Indiana teenager was sentenced to 64 years in prison Friday for the killing of a 6-year-old girl.

Anthony Hutchens was given 55 years for the death of Grace Ross and another nine years for child molestation following his conviction in St. Joseph County. He was ordered to be held in a juvenile facility until between his 18th and 21st birthdays.

Ross was found dead in March 2021 in a wooded area near her apartment in New Carlisle, near South West. She was strangled and molested and had blunt force injuries.

Her cause of death was determined as a homicide by asphyxiation and she was found with blunt force injuries.

Hutchens was 14 at the time of Ross' death. He was tried as an adult. His attorney said he would appeal the verdict based on an argument that the proceedings should have been held in a juvenile court.

Once released from prison, Hutchens will be required to register as a sex offender.