Indiana shooting suspect told cops he 'always wanted to kill somebody': Court docs

An Indiana man facing attempted murder charges after a shooting at a grocery store told police he "always wanted to kill somebody."

Richard Klaff Jr., 20, was arrested in connection with a Thursday shooting at a Kroger on East State Blvd. in Fort Wayne and now faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness, which carries a potential 126-year prison sentence.

Klaff Jr. went on a Facebook live stream in the store's bathroom and told viewers he was going to shoot eleven people, before then exiting the bathroom into the common area, according to a probable cause affidavit by Fort Wayne Police, WPTA reported.

He pulled out a gold and black handgun and told viewers of the live stream to screen-record.

Court records show Klaff Jr. asked viewers which person he should shoot as he was walking around the store. As he walked past an elderly man, he was heard saying, "I ain't going to kill no old a-- man."

Klaff Jr. continued to walk around the store, showing the gun to viewers.

"I'm going out with a bang," he said.

The suspect then said "I see one" multiple times as he approached the store's bakery section, court documents show. He raised his handgun and shot at a customer and two employees before running away while screaming profanity and a racial slur.

Klaff Jr. allegedly fled the scene and made it to a bank across the street before police captured him and took him into custody, court records show. Police found his gun, phone and wallet in a dumpster at a nearby store.

Investigators located two gunshot holes about waist-high just to the right of where the victims were standing when Klaff Jr. fired his gun, as well as two gunshot holes on the wall above the kitchen door.

When police interviewed Klaff Jr., he asked if anyone died, court records show. Detectives asked if he was searching for a particular person to shoot, to which Klaff Jr. said he did not want to shoot anyone old. He then asked how many people he had shot.

Klaff Jr. told police he chose the people he shot at because they were standing in a position with no cover.

He also told police he "always wanted to kill someone."

"That's all I wanted to do, I was supposed to go to the military," Klaff Jr. said. "I couldn't wait on that, obviously."

Klaff Jr. is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.