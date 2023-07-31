Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Indiana search teams recover body of missing 18-year-old in Lake Michigan

IN beachgoer spotted the man's body less than a mile from where he went missing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Search teams have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing Saturday in Lake Michigan off Indiana shore.

Emergency responders were sent to Miller Beach in Gary on Saturday afternoon, and dive teams from multiple agencies joined in the search for a missing man presumed to be in the lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement on Sunday.

Strong rip currents and waves up to six feet in height made the area dangerous for divers and slowed their efforts, the department said. Around 6 p.m., roughly three hours after responders began their search, a beachgoer spotted the man's body three-quarters of a mile from where he was last seen. Searchers recovered the body and pronounced the man dead.

MICHIGAN SHOOTING INJURES 5, 2 CRITICALLY; SEVERAL PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY

Indiana Fox News graphic

Recovery teams found the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing in Lake Michigan off the shores of Indiana.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The name of the man was being withheld pending notification of his family, and conservation officers were investigating the death.