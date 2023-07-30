Michigan shooting injures 5, 2 critically; several persons of interest in custody

A shooting in Lansing, Michigan, early Sunday wounded five people, two of them critically, authorities said.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to gunfire in the 1300 block of West Holmes Road and found multiple shooting victims among a large crowd of people, the Lansing Police Department said in a statement emailed to told Fox News Digital.

Lansing firefighters rushed several victims to a local hospital. Police requested assistance from neighboring jurisdictions, due to the size of the crowd.

The victims, who were not publicly named, ranged in age from 16 to 26 years old, police said. Two victims were in critical condition.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene and police took several persons of interest into custody.

No further details about the persons of interest, the extent of the victims’ injuries and their current conditions were immediately provided.

Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at (517) 483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.