Indiana parent attacking student on school bus with a 'can in a sock' caught on video

Huddle: Lafayette Police Department is handling the case

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A parent attacked a student on a school bus in Indiana last month, a school district superintendent confirmed to Fox News.

A video that was previously circulating on social media showed the attack between a Lafayette School Corporation parent and student, according to WLFI. The video, posted to Facebook Dec. 13 with the title, "this lady got on a school bus with a can in a sock to fight a child," was taken down after the TV station publicized the story.

School Bus

School Bus (iStock)

INDIANA PARENT HAS A MESSAGE FOR AMERICANS CONCERNED ABOUT SCHOOL MASK MANDATES

"The video shows the parent inside the bus, which is packed with students, repeatedly striking a teen-aged student using an object tucked inside what appears to be a long black sock," the station website reads.

At least two other students were shown joining in on the attack repeatedly hitting and stomping the student while he or she is on the ground.

In the video the suspects are allegedly heard calling the student profanities. Before it ends, someone else on the bus is heard saying, "You're going to kill her."

INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH CHICAGO MURDER ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO ANOTHER KILLING WEEKS EARLIER

LSC Supt. Les Huddle confirmed the report on Wednesday, and issued the following statement:

"An unauthorized parent boarded the bus and attempted to solve a dispute between several students that occurred over a weekend. The Lafayette Police Department was involved immediately and is handling the case. Since this is now a police matter, I cannot share any other information."

School Bus Details.  Yellow bold American school bus with turning signals and lights. (iStock)

School Bus Details.  Yellow bold American school bus with turning signals and lights. (iStock)

News 18 says it is unclear if a bus driver was present at the time of the incident.

Lafayette Police Department Lt. Randy Sherer told the station officers were called to a Big Lots store around 7:30 a.m. to investigate the fight, but were unable to locate the suspects. He said officers later met the 16-year-old victim inside of Jefferson High School.

Sherer added officers have since identified at least one suspect, but declined to release his or her name. Further details were not released, pending a review of the case by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office, which could file formal charges.

Prosecutor Pat Harrington reportedly didn't get back to the reporter on the story. The station does have someone in contact with the victim's mother, who declined an interview pending advice from her attorney.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

