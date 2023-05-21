Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Indiana man killed, two teenagers wounded after grenade found inside grandfather's belongings explodes

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said the pin was pulled from the grenade and it exploded

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Law enforcement officials in Lake County, Indiana, said a man was killed, and his two teenaged children were injured after a live grenade in a grandfather's belongings detonated.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said officers responded to reports of an explosion in Lake of the Four Seasons at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators learned that a family was going through a grandfather’s belongings at a home on Lakeshore Drive when they found a grenade.

Sign of location near Indiana grenade explosion

An Indiana man was killed and his two children injured when someone pulled the pin on a grenade that was found in a grandfather's belongings.  (Fox 32 Chicago)

Someone then pulled the pin from the grenade, and it exploded.

When police arrived, a 47-year-old man, later identified as Bryan Niedert of Lake of Four Seasons, was found unresponsive and later died.

A field near where the grenade exploded in Indiana

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said someone pulled the pin out of the grenade.  (Fox 32 Chicago)

His two children, an 18-year-old female and 14-year-old male, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for shrapnel wounds.

Porter County, a neighboring county, sent its bomb squad to the scene to help secure the area and determine whether any additional explosives were inside the home.

A building near where the grenade was found

The father and his two kids were looking through a grandparent's belongings when they found the grenade.  (Fox 32 Chicago)

The investigation into the incident is being conducted by Lake County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives and crime scene investigation unit.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.