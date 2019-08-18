Indiana girl, 16, missing, believed to be in 'extreme danger'; possibly with 22-year-old stalking suspect

A 16-year-old Indiana girl reported missing this weekend and believed to be in "extreme danger" may have been abducted by a man who has allegedly stalked her, according to police.

Madison Eddlemon was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point, Ind., a city roughly 50 miles southeast of Chicago, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Her family last spoke with her 9 p.m. Friday.

She was last seen in her car, which was later found abandoned, with a window cracked open and "some of her belongings" inside, the Crown Point Police Department said.

Her family believes she might be with Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, a 22-year-old man, of St. John, who has had an order of protection filed against him for allegedly stalking Eddlemon, according to investigators.

Curry-Fishtorn, described as a white male, roughly 5 feet 7 inches and 158 pounds, was believed to be driving an unregistered black/gray 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eddlemon, a white female with blonde hair and green eyes, was said to be 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 97 pounds. She was last seen wearing a "black hoodie with white tribal [design] and blue jeans with tears and shin-high boots with a black lace choker."

Anyone with information on Eddlemon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 219-660-0001.