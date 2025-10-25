Independent NJ candidate’s martial arts theatrics shakes up township meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was less town hall talk and more kung fu theater.

A local election candidate is making waves for a bizarre protest he made at a township meeting this week when he dressed up in martial arts gear and unleashed a series of flying kicks and punched through several of his own protest signs.

The man, identified in previous theatrical stunts as Will Thilly, is running as an independent for the Cranford Township Committee in New Jersey, and has been railing against the local mayor on local taxes, development policy and civic unity.

At around 45 minutes into the streamed meeting, Thilly approaches the podium in his blue-colored gear, yellow belt and black headband, and begins clapping.

He then breaks out singing "Eye of the Tiger" and asks the bemused crowd to join in.

That’s when two helpers on either side of the floor unfurl a sign reading "Unfair Taxes," and Thilly proceeds to kung fu kick through it. One man in the crowd can be seen laughing, another man holds his head in his hands, while a despondent elderly couple gets up and leaves.

But Thilly and his crew weren’t finished here.

His pals unfurl three other signs reading, "Closing Our Pools," "Overdevelopment," and "Divisiveness," with Thilly kung fu kicking through each of them.

The two men then unfurl another sign reading "Let Love Rule," which was also adorned with love hearts.

"Mr. Thilly, please address your comments to the Township Committee," Mayor Terrence Curran can be heard saying.

Unfazed, Thilly then says, "This is love." He walks toward it and the two men embrace him, wrapping him in the sign.

Moments later, Thilly took the microphone and aired his grievances to the mayor, accusing him and the township committee of mishandling a controversial 30-year PILOT tax-exemption deal for a 250-unit apartment complex.

"You also voted for the 30-year tax exemption and PILOT at 750 Walnut on October 8 last year. Then this July, you said you never voted for that deal, that I was lying," Thilly said.

"The fact that you, our mayor, cannot remember that you voted for the single largest financial deal and loss in our town history is grounds for that agreement’s annulment… This is the real reason our taxes are going up so much."

He alleged that the agreement costs the town millions in lost revenue and contributes to rising property taxes, claiming officials have "censored" meetings and canceled a candidates’ debate "for the first time in history."

Fox News Digital requested comment from Curran but did not immediately receive a response.

Thilly isn’t new to theatrics. Last month, a video of the independent candidate breakdancing at another meeting went viral, racking up more than 1.6 million views, per CBS News New York on Sept. 4.

In that appearance, Thilly moonwalked across the floor and performed a backspin before using his allotted five minutes to complain about rising taxes, according to CBS News New York.

"We were told the referendum was gonna bring it up for an average household about $400, I think, and mine went up like 900 bucks," Thilly said, per the outlet.

After his speech, he then moonwalked out.

Curran dismissed that stunt as "completely a distraction," per CBS.