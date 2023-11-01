IN suspect arrested 41 years later in connection to cold case murder

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Halloween 1982 cold case slaying of a southern Indiana man, state police announced Tuesday on the 41st anniversary of the crime.

Detectives arrested a 61-year-old Seymour man on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Clifford Smith, 24, on Oct. 31, 1982, police said.

Two animal trappers found Smith’s body on Dec. 1 of that year along the White River just north of Seymour, according to police. Smith’s wife had reported him missing on Nov. 4.

COLD CASE MURDER OF KANSAS WOMAN, 20, SOLVED 34 YEARS LATER WITH ‘CUTTING-EDGE’ DNA TECHNOLOGY, POLICE SAY

INVESTIGATORS CRACK 1972 COLD-CASE MURDER OF 9-YEAR-OLD GIRL: 'IT'S FINALLY OVER'

Investigators determined Smith died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Sgt. Kip Main began investigating the case in September 2015 and learned the suspect was at a home with Smith and other people on Oct. 30, 1982, police said.

The suspect got a shotgun from the house, loaded it and left the home in a car with Smith, according to police. Smith was not seen alive again.

TEXAS COLD CASE TORE APART FAMILY THAT KEEPS FIGHTING FOR ANSWERS NEARLY 40 YEARS LATER

As a result of the investigation, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was taken into custody Thursday, police said.

Seymour is 58 miles south of Indianapolis.