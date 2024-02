Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A man wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the words "F--- YOU ALL" was among more than 1,500 immigrants dropped off on the streets of San Diego over the weekend after funding dried up for a city-funded immigration center.

The eyebrow-raising attire was captured in a photo shared on X by City Supervisor Jim Desmond.

"Welcome to America? Just one of the hundreds of illegal immigrants dropped on the streets of San Diego," Desmond wrote.

The image showed how San Diego’s streets and airport have been flooded in recent days following the closure of a $6 million taxpayer-funded migrant processing center that had been operated by a non-profit.

The San Diego Migrant Welcome Center ran out of money in just four and a half months. The center burned through $1.5 million per month, providing migrants with a place to take refuge and charge their phones until they were processed and sent to their final destinations.

Since October, the center has processed around 81,000 migrants.

In recent days the Iris Transit Center in San Ysidro, which is just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, has been flooded with migrants.

"It’s disgraceful for our country and what we’ve become and the fact that this is how we treat immigrants," Desmond told FOX 5 San Diego. "Border Patrol is their Uber, San Diego is their travel agent."

