Illinois woman, 20, who abandoned car and vanished died of hypothermia, police say

A 20-year-old Illinois woman whose body was found Friday -- days after her disappearance sparked a massive search -- died of hypothermia, authorities said.

Brooke Naylor, of Harrisburg, died of hypothermia from environmental cold exposure, Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Gallatin County Coroner's office said Saturday it will release the full report once toxicology results come in in about four weeks.

Authorities began looking for Naylor after she was reported missing March 3. Illinois state police initially said they believed Naylor had her dog with her.

Police located her abandoned vehicle about halfway between Illinois Routes 42 and 1.

Naylor’s body was located about 5:40 p.m. Friday, but further details about her death were not released at the time.

“The Illinois State Police and the family would like to thank all of the numerous volunteers for the generous donation of their time and resources during this exhaustive search,” police said.

Naylor worked as a waitress at Morello's Restaurant and Catering, KFVS reported.

“She always put everybody in a better mood...everybody," said Naylor's friend, Karrigan Bush. "If anybody showed up in a bad mood or was just upset about something, she always put everybody in a good mood."