Chicago police officer shot in shoulder while serving warrant; 19-year-old woman charged

A 19-year-old woman is facing attempted murder and other charges after a Chicago police officer was shot Saturday night while serving a warrant, officials said.

Chicago police said in a news release that Emily Petronella was charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis in connection with the incident.

Officers were serving a search warrant just before 7:30 p.m. at the home in a neighborhood on the city's West Side when Petronella allegedly fired through a rear door, police said.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter the officer sustained a "serious injury" to his shoulder, and was transported to an area hospital where his condition was stabilized.

During a search of the home, officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of money from the scene, according to police. Petronella was then arrested and later charged.

Police Superintendent. Eddie Johnson said that the 19-year-old had several encounters with law enforcement. Petronella was also free at the time on $10,000 bond stemming from a charge of a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon in February, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

She is to appear in bond court Sunday.

Johnson said the officer had been with the department for more than four years and had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, FOX32 reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.